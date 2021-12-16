

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Memphis, Tennessee -based Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. is recalling about 77,900 units of ceiling fans citing impact injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, which are identical fans but branded separately.



The recalled Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay ceiling fans have a brushed nickel housing finish with model number 40650, or an oil rubbed bronze housing finish with model number 40651. Both models have three matte black blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control.



Further, Honeywell Rio ceiling fans also come in various finishes. These include oil rubbed bronze housing, champagne housing, pewter housing, brushed nickel housing, or a white housing finishes.



Each model has three black matte fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a 3-speed reversible motor with remote control.



The fans, manufactured in China, were sold online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Hayneedle.com, Houzz.com, eAcces.com, and Build.com from February 2018 through August 2021 for about $150.



According to the agency, the blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.



The recall was initiated after the company received 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including three reports of the blades causing property damage to drywall.



However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled fans to date.



Consumers are urged to contact the company to receive a free replacement fan.



