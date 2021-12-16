

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing year end trading update, Hunting PLC (HTG.L), stated that its trading during the final quarter of 2021 has remained in line with management's expectations, with a broadly break-even EBITDA result anticipated for the full-year. The Group's balance sheet remains strong, with a cash and bank position of $77.2 million as at 3 December 2021. Also, the Board has decided to postpone its plans to launch a level two American Depositary Receipt programme.



'We expect 2022 to show further improvements to revenue and profitability with our technology, service offering and quality assured products being in demand by clients, as new projects commence and activity levels improve,' Jim Johnson, CEO of Hunting, said.



The Group will be reporting its full year results on 3 March 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de