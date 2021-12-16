

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hyve Group plc said the reopening of events in almost all of its markets by the end of the fiscal year, as well as increasing customer spend and forward bookings, has put the Group in a strong position going into fiscal 2022. The Group entered fiscal 2022 with forward bookings of 108 million pounds.



Fiscal 2021 headline profit before tax from continuing operations was 20.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 18.1 million pounds, prior year. Insurance proceeds of 65.0 million pounds were received during the year. Headline profit per share from continuing operations was 7.6 pence compared to a loss of 12.7 pence.



Fiscal year loss before tax from continuing operations was 20.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 315.0 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 5.6 pence compared to a loss of 172.3 pence.



Revenue for the year from continuing operations was 55.2 million pounds compared to 99.4 million pounds, last year. Revenue was recorded from 43 events, including two Retail Meetup online events. The Group noted that the pandemic impacted the number and scale of the events during the fiscal year.



Hyve Group said it is not planning to recommence dividend payments in the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYVE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de