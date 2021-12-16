

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's flash composite PMI data is due at 3.30 am ET Thursday. Economists forecast the index to fall to 51.1 in December from 52.2 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc and the pound, it climbed against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 129.04 against the yen, 1.1308 against the greenback, 0.8507 against the pound and 1.0433 against the franc at 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

