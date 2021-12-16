

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) said, by 2030, it now plans to cut its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent relative to 2020. Previously, the company had committed to reducing specific greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent relative to 2012.



The company targets to ensure that its entire product portfolio meets defined sustainability criteria by 2030, revised from previous target of 90 percent. It also expects all key suppliers to meet defined sustainability standards by 2030.



The company said it is voluntarily committing to the 1.5-degree target and undertaking to issue transparent progress reports on its course toward climate neutrality, which it plans to achieve by 2045.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de