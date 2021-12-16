

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM (BVC.L), a technology provider for medical laboratory systems, said on Thursday that it has started the sale of its RAPiDgen SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kit in Russia.



Accordingly, it has commenced the shipping of its first order, worth 0.25 million euros, which is scheduled to complete in December.



The new kit is designed for a rapid Covid-19 antigen test for at-home use and is being sold through pharmacy outlets and ecommerce platforms.



RAPiDgen is the first self-testing Covid-19 test to receive approval from Russian government for its sales in its territory.



BATM expects to receive further orders, of a greater value, in 2022.



The RAPiDgen, which provides results in 10 minutes, uses the lateral flow method. The test kit has been developed by the Group's Adaltis subsidiary and Gamidor Diagnostics and is being marketed under the Adaltis brand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de