

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Pro announced the launch of Ford Pro Charging, a solution for commercial electric vehicle charging. This will deliver intuitive software and commercial hardware infrastructure to support charging and energy management. Ford Pro Charging offers a turnkey solution starting with site review and design consultations to determine the number and type of chargers needed, plus service to manage installation of commercial-grade charging hardware.



'Our current fleet of connected vehicles allow us to learn from existing fleet behaviors so we can build the right infrastructure and the right charge management software,' said Muffi Ghadiali, head of Ford Pro Charging.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de