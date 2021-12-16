

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), a British oil and gas exploration company, Thursday said that the newly appointed Board Chair, Phuthuma Nhleko, will take charge on January 1.



As announced earlier, Nhleko succeeds Dorothy Thompson, CBE, who will step down and retire as Chair of the Board on December 31, 2021.



Tullow Oil on October 25 announced the appointment of Nhleko as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman-designate.



At that time, he was Chairman of Phembani Group, an investment group which he founded in 1994, and was Chairman-designate of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd.



