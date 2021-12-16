

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.79 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $14.97 billion from $11.76 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.78 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.97 Bln vs. $11.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.30 - $14.75 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $10.32 - $10.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de