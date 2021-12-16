

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.23 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $4.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 billion or $3.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $4.11 billion from $3.42 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.23 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $4.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.20 -Revenue (Q4): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.23 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

