

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) detailed its its Strategy for Growth, which will be driven by innovation, productivity and commercial execution. The company said it is transforming to a sustainably higher growth company with innovation at its core, building on its strong portfolio and pipeline of new technologies, and underpinned by improving productivity and commercial execution.



Smith+Nephew said it targets consistent 4-6% organic revenue growth by 2024. The Group expects trading margin of at least 21% by 2024 with further improvements thereafter.



Smith+Nephew also said it is committed to return surplus capital to shareholders through a regular annual share buy-back. It is expected to be in the range of $250-300 million in 2022. The Group plans to maintain a progressive dividend policy and investment grade credit metrics.



