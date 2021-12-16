

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has indefinitely delayed the date it plans to bring employees back to the office, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant threat.



According to reports, the company has pushed back its date for employees to return to office to a 'yet to be determined' date. The new development was shared with Apple employees in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday.



'Our offices remain open and many of our colleagues are coming in regularly, including our teams in Greater China and elsewhere,' Cook wrote. 'As we look forward to more of our teams being together again, we will continue to make decisions based on local conditions and will be sure to notify you at least four weeks before beginning the pilot.'



The iPhone maker will also give all of its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to buy equipment for their home offices.



'These funds are intended to help you with your home workspace and can be used as you see fit,' Cook said about the $1,000 bonus, which will be credited with their next paychecks, and are subject to tax and withholding.



'Keep in mind that when you return to the office, you'll be bringing your Apple-owned equipment back, so you should consider what you'll want for your home workspace,' the message adds.



In related news, Apple temporarily shut three stores on Wednesday due to Covid-19 case rise. A store in Miami is closed through Thursday, and a store in Ottawa, Ontario, and a third in Annapolis, Maryland, are closed through Friday, according to Apple's website.



Apple also announced this week that it will mandate face masks for all customers and employees at all stores in the United States.



