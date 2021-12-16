

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent, although there may be adjustments to other forms of stimulus.



Singapore will release November numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 17.3 percent on year. That follows the 4.2 percent monthly increase and the 17.9 percent yearly gain in October.



China will see November figures for foreign direct investment; in October, FDI was up 17.8 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de