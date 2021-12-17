

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 95.3 in December from 96.5 in the previous month.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it held steady against the yen and the greenback, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 128.71 against the yen, 1.1332 against the greenback, 0.8506 against the pound and 1.0405 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



