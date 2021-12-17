

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ontario, California-based Karmas Far Inc. is recalling about 900 units of infant bath seats due to drowning risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Karmas Far's infant bath seats sold and marketed as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing, and sitting up. The plastic bath seats with a removable tray were sold in yellow, orange, and white color schemes.



The affected bath seats were manufactured in China and sold online at Walmart, Amazon, Ebay, Wish and Bosonshop from August 2017 through October 2021 for between $35 and $75.



According to the agency, the bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using these infant bath seats and contact Karmas Far to receive a full refund for the purchase price.



In similar recalls in August, nearly 120 bath seats for babies that were imported by Frieyss and sold on Amazon.com have been recalled due to a risk of drowning.



Further, citing the drowning risk, Salt Lake City, Utah-based Huish Outdoors in September called back Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels sold exclusively at Costco.



