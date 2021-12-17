

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation rose to a record high, as initially estimated, in November, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Annual inflation advanced to 4.9 percent in November from 4.1 percent in October. The rate came in line with the flash estimate released on November 30.



Similarly, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to a record 2.6 percent, as estimated, from 2.0 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in November, instead of 0.5 percent estimated previously.



In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy, which rose 27.5 percent.



Prices of non-energy industrial goods advanced 2.4 percent and that of services gained 2.7 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices were up 2.2 percent.



