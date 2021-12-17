

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC), has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Rhode Island franchise operation and territory. The deal includes all four current Rhode Island-based locations, and the rights to expand and build new club locations throughout Rhode Island.



The Freedom Boat Club brand entered the Rhode Island market under the leadership of former owner Richard Cromwell. The company noted that Cromwell will remain onboard to assist with the transition, and the local staff has been retained.



