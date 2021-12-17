

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $193.4 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $96.9 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $2.27 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $193.4 Mln. vs. $96.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $2.27 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $9.55 - $9.70 Bln



