

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) said during an investor presentation that it aims for $100 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and more than 300 million customers at its Southeast Asian e-commerce unit Lazada.



Singapore-based Lazada has grown its GMV to about $21 billion over the past 12 months, after enlarging its active consumer base by 1.8 times to 130 million from March 2020 through September 2021.



Lazada's monthly active users as of September were 159 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

