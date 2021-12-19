

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, imports were worth NZ$6.64 billion and exports were worth NZ$5.35 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.286 billion.



Taiwan will provide November numbers for export orders; in October, orders were up 14.6 percent on year.



China will see updates for prime rates for one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de