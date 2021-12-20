

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ams OSRAM (OSAGF.PK) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for an agreed purchase price of $272 million on a debt free/cash free basis. Fluence is a global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting system solutions for the horticultural industry. The acquisition is anticipated to close in first half of 2022.



ams OSRAM noted that the company will continue to be a strategic LED supplier to the combined business for horticultural applications.



