

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) Monday reported that its fiscal 2021 return on ordinary activities before tax 75.06 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 64.51 million pounds.



Return attributable to shareholders was 72.81 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 66.18 million pounds. Return per share was 106.93 pence, compared to loss of 89.82 pence a year ago.



The revenue return per share was 22.78 pence, compared to prior year's 21.70 pence.



Income was 21.76 million pounds, compared to last year's 21.74 million pounds.



Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 7.0p which, if approved, will mean that the total regular dividend for the year will increase by 5.2% to 24.4p.



Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid on February 11, to shareholders on the register on January 14.



Looking ahead, Chairman James Will said, 'Notwithstanding the various challenges that the current environment holds, we are optimistic for the future...'



