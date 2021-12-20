

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) has received a order to supply a further 98 double-deck M7 multifunction train cars to the Belgium's Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges. SNCB has ordered a total of 747 train cars to date.



Alstom noted that the order forms part of a framework contract signed in 2015 for the supply of up to 1,362 M7 train cars and is worth a total of around 268 million euros. Over 100 M7 cars are already in commercial operation on the Belgian network.



