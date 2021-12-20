

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its unit Xinjiang Daqo had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Baotou city for its future projects related to polysilicon, silicon metal and silicone. Under the strategic cooperation framework agreement, Xinjiang Daqo plans to build polysilicon projects for the solar industry with a total annual production capacity of 200,000 Metric Tons, polysilicon projects for the semiconductor industry with a total annual capacity of 21,000 MT, silicon metal projects with a total annual capacity of 300,000 MT and silicone projects with a total annual capacity of 200,000 MT in Baotou city.



Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, said, 'We are very excited to have the opportunity to strategically cooperate with Baotou City for our polysilicon expansion projects for the solar and semiconductor industries for the next year and to otentially expand our business to silicon metal and silicone in the future.'



