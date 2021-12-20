

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions, construction and energy company, Monday announced an 82 million euros contract from Société du Grand Paris to upgrade the future Noisy-Champs station and ancillary facilities. It will be a major hub in Paris' new metro system.



The upgrade works are on the future lines 15 South and 16 of the Grand Paris Express.



The works will begin in June 2022. They involve comprehensive development of the part of Noisy-Champs station serving the future lines 15 South and 16. The works include structure, masonry, technical and architectural trades, roads, utilities and landscaping.



The project, employing up to 200 people, follows on from the civil engineering works carried out for construction of the station and forward station, which were entrusted to a consortium led by VINCI Construction in 2017.



