

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday amid fears that discontinuity in supply chains from Omicron could add to inflation concerns.



Amid the increasing spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, investors are worried that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions, boost inflation and weigh on growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 152 points, or 2.2 percent, to 6,775 after declining 1.1 percent on Friday.



Automaker Renault fell over 4 percent and airline Air France KLM tumbled 3.5 percent.



Vinci lost over 3 percent. The concessions, construction and energy company announced an 82 million euros contract from Société du Grand Paris to upgrade the future Noisy-Champs station and ancillary facilities.



Alstom was down 3.6 percent. The company has received an order to supply a further 98 double-deck M7 multifunction train cars to the Belgium's Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

