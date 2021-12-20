

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. or P&G has expanded its recall of aerosol spray products to the consumer level citing the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The latest recall involves aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless brands produced in the United States.



This is in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.



In late November, the company had called back specific Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Sprays due to the possible presence of benzene.



The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online.



No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are part of the recall.



Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders.



Everywhere, humans have daily exposures to benzene indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. According to the regulator, the levels detected in the recalled products are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.



The recall was initiated following a review of total portfolio of aerosol products after some reports indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products.



Procter & Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, which is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.



Consumers are asked to stop using the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products and appropriately discard them. The brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall.



In similar recalls due to benzene risks, Bayer in early October called back certain unexpired Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products.



Coppertone, owned by German consumer major Beiersdorf AG, recently called back certain aerosol sunscreen spray products, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in July called back all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.



