

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.12.2021 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 510 (550) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 2060 (2140) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES DRAX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 980 (960) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 90 (75) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - GOLDMAN RAISES FEVERTREE DRINKS PRICE TARGET TO 2150 (1650) PENCE - 'SELL' - JEFFERIES RAISES VESUVIUS PRICE TARGET TO 730 (725) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS CURRYS PRICE TARGET TO 135 (150) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES FRASERS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 700 (550) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de