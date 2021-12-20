

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA (GCTAF.PK), a Spanish provider of offshore and onshore wind turbines and related services, said on Monday that it has received an order from Ørsted A/S, a Danish power company, to supply SG 11.0-200 DD turbines and related equipment, for the proposed 242 MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind power project.



The financial terms of the deal are not known.



The deal also includes a five-year service agreement, the company said in a statement.



Gode Wind 3 project is expected to be fully commissioned in 2024.



The project is located 40 kilometer from shore due north of the island of Norderney on the German-Dutch border.



