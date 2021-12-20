

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued public health alerts against certain ready-to-eat or RTE Hawaiian-style summer sausage products as well as frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products.



According to the agency, the summer sausage items may contain extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, and frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products may contain undeclared allergens.



In both cases, a recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. However, the FSIS is concerned that the impacted products may be in consumers' pantries or refrigerators.



The agency alerted against around 51 pounds of RTE Hawaiian-style summer sausage items produced by Swiss Processing Plant, Inc. on November 18. The affected product is 8-oz. chub containing RTE Swiss Meat & Sausage Co. HAWAIIAN STYLE SUMMER SAUSAGE with a 'MADE ON' date of 111821.



The products bear establishment number 'EST. 2969' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were sold in the Swiss Processing Plant retail store and a local winery retailer in Hermann, Missouri. The issue was discovered when an establishment employee noticed metal in the product purchased from the company store. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Separately, the agency noted that the frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup bowls may actually contain shrimp and pork wonton soup, produced by Fortune Avenue Foods, Inc. on November 18. The product may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork, both of which are not declared on the product label.



The product subject to the public health alert include 10.75-oz. containers labeled as 'TRADER MING'S CHICKEN & VEGTABLE Wonton Soup' with lot code 31FA322 located on the side of the packaging. They bear establishment number 'EST. P-18823', and were distributed to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased all the alerted products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de