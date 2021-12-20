

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 19.1 percent year-on-year in November.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in November.



'Compared to October, the index was affected the most by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles, fuel oils, paper and food products,' Eveli Sokman, the leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Import prices rose 2.0 percent monthly in November and gained 24.8 percent from a year ago.



Export prices grew 1.0 percent monthly in November and increased 20.8 percent yearly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

