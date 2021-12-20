

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's jobless rate increased in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The registered unemployment rate increased to 7.4 percent in November from 7.2 percent in October. A higher rate of unemployment was last seen in July.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 9.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased 1.8 percent to 125,701 in November from 123,445 in the previous month.



Employment decreased to 1.572 million persons in November from 1.581 million in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

