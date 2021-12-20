

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) announced Monday that customers can pick up beer and wine with their online PC Express grocery order at select Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Fortinos and No Frills store locations across Ontario starting today.



The Curbside Pick-up for beer and wine is another example of how Loblaw banner grocery stores and PC Express are making grocery shopping more convenient for customers during the busy holiday season.



Loblaw said this one-stop-shop service will help customers spend less time running between stores and more time doing what really matters most this holiday season.



The service comes on the heels of a recent change in provincial regulation and is available for pick-up orders only at 152 Ontario stores across the various store banners.



Loblaw added that customers must be at least 19 years of age to purchase alcohol from the site and ID will be required at pick-up and colleagues bringing orders to customers will be Smart Serve Certified.



