

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 43% at $4.75 Verso Corporation (VRS) is up over 30% at $26.18 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) is up over 16% at $45.50 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 12% at $26.35 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 12% at $5.89 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is up over 11% at $242.59 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) is up over 11% at $2.37 GBS Inc. (GBS) is up over 11% at $1.40 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is up over 10% at $3.57 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is up over 9% at $6.59 Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is up over 8% at $1.55 Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 7% at $0.55



In the Red



Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is down over 16% at $3.36 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 14% at $4.28 Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) is down over 14% at $2.74 cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) is down over 13% at $1.15 Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is down over 9% at $16.00 Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 9% at $11.75 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is down over 8% at $5.21 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 8% at $0.68 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is down over 7% at $18.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

