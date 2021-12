MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Multi-platform Chromium-based web browser Opera (OPRA) announced Monday that it has renewed its multi-year commercial agreement, on substantially similar terms, to distribute Google Search in Opera browsers.



Opera has had a search distribution agreement with Google (GOOGL) since 2001.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de