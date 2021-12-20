

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday amid falling oil prices, as a rise in omicron cases in Europe and the United States stoked fears of more restrictions that could dent fuel demand.



The Netherlands went into a strict lockdown and Ireland announced a curfew ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



Germany, Austria and France tightened travel restrictions to contain the spread of the new variant.



New Covid-19 infections hit a daily record for the third consecutive day in the New York state.



President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser Anthony Fauci warned that Omicron has an extraordinary capability of spreading and could increase the burden on the hospital system in the coming weeks.



The loonie fell to a 4-day low of 0.9202 against the aussie, 4-month low of 1.2941 against the greenback and a 2-1/2-month low of 1.4602 against the euro, off its previous highs of 0.9158, 1.2878 and 1.4476, respectively. The currency is likely to find support around 0.94 against the aussie, 1.32 against the greenback and 1.48 against the euro.



In contrast, the loonie rebounded to 88.06 against the yen, after falling to 87.62 at 2:15 am ET, which was its lowest level since October 1. The pair had ended last week's deals at 88.11.



