

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) has agreed to terminate its chief executive officer Michael Zahn's contract, as of December 31, 2021.



Zahn's request to terminate his contract at the end of the year follows his previously announced decision not to accept the appointment to the Management Board of Vonovia SE offered by the company's Supervisory Board earlier this month.



Michael Zahn was appointed to the Management board of Deutsche Wohnen in 2007 and became Chairman of the Management Board one year later.



