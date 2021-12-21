

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amended headline



The UK budget deficit reached its second-highest level for the month of November since the records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



Public sector net borrowing totaled GBP 17.4 billion in November, down by GBP 4.9 billion from the same period last year. This was also bigger than the economists' forecast of GBP 16 billion.



In the financial year-to-November, the budget deficit decreased by GBP 115.8 billion from the last year to GBP 136.0 billion.



At the end of November, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks came in at GBP 2,317.7 billion, or around 96.1 percent of gross domestic product. This was the highest ratio since March 1963.



