

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gambling and entertainment company The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L), said on Tuesday that it has appointed Richard Harris as its Group Chief Financial Officer or CFO with effect from May 1, 2022.



Simon Hay, currently serves as Director of Group Finance, will be interim CFO with effect from January 1, 2022 until May when the new finance chief takes over.



As previously announced, the current CFO Bill Floydd is scheduled to leave the company on December 31.



Richard previously worked with Foxtons Group Plc, a London-based estate agency, where he has held the role of CFO since June 2019.



Prior to Foxtons, Richard was Group Financial Controller for Laird Plc having previously spent 11 years at Marks and Spencer Plc in a number of senior finance roles.



