

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks bounced back on Tuesday, with higher commodity prices and stronger-than-expected quarterly results from U.S. memory chip company Micron Technology helping underpin investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier today that German consumer confidence is set to fall sharply in January, largely due to the restrictions imposed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic and rising inflation.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment fell to -6.8 in January from -1.8 in December. The expected reading was -2.7.



The benchmark DAX rose 88 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,327 after losing 1.9 percent in the previous session.



Sporting goods makers Adidas and Puma both rose about half a percent after Nike reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' forecasts.



Semiconductor manufacturing firm Infineon Technologies advanced 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de