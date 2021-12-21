

- BARCLAYS RAISES RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 9400 (8900) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - GOLDMAN RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS PRICE TARGET TO 5200 (5000) P - NEUTRAL - PEEL HUNT INITIATES TUI WITH 'HOLD' - TARGET 210 PENCE



