

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices rose for the tenth month in a row in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 22.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 20.4 percent rise in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in November, after a 7.1 percent growth in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in November.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased by a 0.8 percent monthly in November.



