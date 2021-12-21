

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BD or Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of privately-held Scanwell Health Inc., a provider of smart phone-enabled at-home medical tests.



The financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results, are not known.



Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD, commented: 'This acquisition will enable us to expand and scale our digital capabilities in-house to speed time to market for transformative at-home solutions now and in the future.'



In addition, the acquirer said, Scanwell financial results will be reported under the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions business within the Life Sciences segment.



