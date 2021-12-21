

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for October and new housing price index for November are due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the aussie, it rebounded against the greenback and the yen.



The loonie was worth 87.96 against the yen, 1.2928 against the greenback, 1.4602 against the euro and 0.9216 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de