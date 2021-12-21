

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced Tuesday that its collaboration partner, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has released positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate for the treatment of adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).



The Phase 3 clinical study showed that patients receiving fostamatinib (R788) achieved a stable platelet response significantly higher than patients receiving a placebo control.



A stable platelet response was defined as achieving greater than or equal to 50,000 platelets per mcg of blood on at least four of the last six scheduled visits between weeks 14 and 24 of treatment. The safety profile of fostamatinib was consistent with other clinical trials, with no new or unusual safety issues observed.



In October 2018, Rigel entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Kissei to develop and commercialize fostamatinib in all current and potential indications in Japan, China, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. Fostamatinib has Orphan Drug Designation in Japan.



Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. under the brand name TAVALISSE for the treatment of adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.



