

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh Express recalled certain varieties of its salad products produced at its Streamwood, Illinois facility due to potential Listeria contamination.



The recalled products were distributed through retailers in 19 states: Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.



The recall involves products with use-by dates featuring product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date.



The recall was announced after the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria contamination in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Streamwood facility.



Listeria monocytogenes organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Consumers are advised to throw out any products affected by the recall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

