

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income was $74 million compared to a loss of $130 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, net loss narrowed to $0.05 from $0.23 in the previous year.



On a non-GAAP basis, results were break even per basic share compared to earnings of $0.02 per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the third-quarter declined to $184 million from $218 million in the previous year.



The company said it will provide fourth fiscal quarter 2022 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.



