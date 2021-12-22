Anzeige
IMCD N.V.: IMCD Australia & New Zealand strengthen its home care and water treatment portfolios with the acquisition of RPL Trading

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (22 December 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Australia & New Zealand have signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of RPL Trading Pty Ltd and RPL Trading New Zealand Ltd. (jointly "RPL Trading").

"RPL Trading brings an excellent and highly complementary portfolio of suppliers, products, and customers to IMCD," remarked Martin Stoemmer, Managing Director of IMCD Australia & New Zealand. "With this acquisition, we can now accelerate our growth strategy in the home care and water treatment markets. The focus on the formulation and value-added products at RPL Trading, combined with excellent technical expertise, is well aligned with our strategy," added Stoemmer.

Founded in 2000, RPL Trading focuses on services and formulation expertise to its customers and partners. RPL Trading generated a revenue of approximately AUD 25 million (ca. EUR 16 million) for the fiscal year ended on 30 June 2021 and has 15 employees.

"Lindsay Roberts, my business partner, and I have prided ourselves to deliver into the Australian and New Zealand market the highest quality of chemical raw materials for over 22 years. This extraordinary opportunity to now become part of IMCD will benefit our local customers and suppliers by providing them a deeper degree of service and greater access to a global network of resources," said Russel McNab, Managing Director of RPL Trading.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in January 2022.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format, the official photo, and the photo caption.

Attachments

  • Photo_IMCD Australia & New Zealand strengthen its home care and water treatment portfolios with the acquisition of RPL Trading (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60adc8ee-0721-46b0-ac0d-e35c1eda31c1)
  • Press Release_IMCD Australia & New Zealand strengthen its home care and water treatment portfolios with the acquisition of RPL Trading (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2b0d5102-5ebe-401e-91a4-ea41eb56fe7b)
  • Captions_IMCD Australia & New Zealand strengthen its home care and water treatment portfolios with the acquisition of RPL Trading (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a991ef91-c347-4455-92c6-e5df4cdcf246)

