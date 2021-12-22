

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - PJSC Gazprom (GAZP, OGZPY.PK, OGZPF.PK) Wednesday said its Board of Directors has approved the investment program and budget for 2022. The company announced the projected investment program and budget for 2023-2024, and the outcomes of the cost optimization measures taken by the Gazprom Group in 2021.



As per the investment program for 2022, the amount of investments to be used will total 1.76 trillion rubles. This includes 1.43 trillion rubles planned for capital investments, 77.025 billion ruble allocated for the acquisition of non-current assets, and 253.433 billion rubles assigned for long-term financial investments.



In 2021, the company said it laid the financial groundwork to pay for the equipment required to implement the investment program for 2022. Consequently, the planned financing of investments under the 2022 investment program will total 1.50 trillion rubles, which is lower than the amount of investments to be used.



Gazprom said its investment program for 2022 includes financing for top-priority projects, including development of the new gas production centers and the Power of Siberia gas trunkline, among others.



