

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as concerns persisted about the outlook for global recovery amid an increase in Covid-19 cases around the world.



The benchmark DAX was down 6 points at 15,441 after rallying 1.4 percent the previous day.



Consumer major Beiersdorf AG rose over 1 percent. The company said that it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., USA, to buy prestige skin care business Chantecaille.



Delivery Hero shares jumped 5.4 percent. The food delivery group said it would scale down its Foodpanda operations in Germany and sell the subsidiary's Japan unit.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank as well as automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all were seeing modest losses.



